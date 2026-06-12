Marriott sees India as key growth engine as business crosses $1.3 billion

India is fast emerging as a key growth market for Marriott International, joining the ranks of China, where the company operates about 700 properties, while the US remains its centre of gravity, with more than 6,000 hotels.
The world's largest hotel company's top line in India crossed $1.3 billion in 2025, up from $1 billion in 2023, David Marriott, the third-generation hotelier and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc., told Mint.
He said India is on track to become Marriott International's third-largest market globally and is expected to overtake Mexico as the company opened its 10,000th property worldwide—a JW Marriott in Rajasthan's Ranthambore on Wednesday.
“India is already an incredibly important market for us. I anticipate sometime in the very near future that it will surpass Mexico and become our third-largest market globally,” he said about the nearly century-old company.