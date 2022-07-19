Marriott signs 5 new hotels in east India3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 12:06 PM IST
- The agreement with local partner BeeKay Group is expected to add about 700 rooms to Marriott’s existing portfolio of about 26,000 rooms in the country.
Marriott International, Inc., has signed an agreement to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal. The company said these hotels will open over the next two to four years with local partner BeeKay Group and the agreement is expected to add about 700 rooms to the American hospitality major’s existing portfolio of about 26,000 rooms in the country.