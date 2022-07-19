Marriott signs 5 new hotels in east India

Menon added: “Most airlines and hotels will say today that there is no demand problem. It is outstripping supply in most cases. Even though the rates are up, demand is strong; airline prices are up and there is still a considerable amount of travel. That trend will easily remain the rest of the year if not the first half of next year. So as long as there is good flight connectivity, and there is good infrastructure, I see no reason to not continue to develop hotels here."