Marriott’s Moxy brand debuts in India at Bengaluru
The hotel will be owned by realty developer Prestige Group, the American firm that operates hotel chains like JW Marriott and W Hotels, said.
Two years after announcing its intention to introduce its ‘young’ hotel brand Moxy in India, Marriott International Inc. is set to open the first property, a 128-room hotel, at Bengaluru Airport, which will be owned by realty developer Prestige Group, the American firm that operates hotel chains like JW Marriott and W Hotels, said.