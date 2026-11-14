HYDERABAD: Mars Inc., the American pet-care and snacking giant, wants India to become one of its five key “rapid growth” markets, betting on the country's expanding snacking and pet-care businesses to drive a sharp increase in revenue. India, already among Mars's top 20 markets, has significant room to grow, with the company targeting revenue of more than $1.2 billion by 2030.
Mars bets on India as a top-five growth market, targets $1.2 billion-plus revenue by 2030
SummaryThe pet-care and snacking giant is expanding manufacturing and investing in technology capabilities as it looks to tap India's growing consumer markets and build a global operating hub.
HYDERABAD: Mars Inc., the American pet-care and snacking giant, wants India to become one of its five key “rapid growth” markets, betting on the country's expanding snacking and pet-care businesses to drive a sharp increase in revenue. India, already among Mars's top 20 markets, has significant room to grow, with the company targeting revenue of more than $1.2 billion by 2030.
About the Author
Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.
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