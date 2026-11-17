HYDERABAD : For two decades, Mars Inc. led India's packaged pet food market, building brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas while persuading pet parents to move away from home-cooked meals.
HYDERABAD : For two decades, Mars Inc. led India's packaged pet food market, building brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas while persuading pet parents to move away from home-cooked meals.
That head start is now being tested as established fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies look beyond traditional food and personal care categories for growth, entering the segment with established distribution networks, new brands and competing price points.
That head start is now being tested as established fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies look beyond traditional food and personal care categories for growth, entering the segment with established distribution networks, new brands and competing price points.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd launched Ninja, its dog food brand, while Reliance Consumer Products Ltd entered the market with Waggies. Wipro Consumer Care Ltd launched Snuggles, and Nestlé acquired a minority stake in Indian pet food maker Drools.
But Manish Syag, managing director of Mars Pet Nutrition, India, believes rivals will find it harder to replicate its scientific capabilities and consumer trust than its distribution reach.
Unfazed by competition
In his first exclusive interview with Mint since taking charge earlier this year, Syag said Mars had “played a significant role in building this category from scratch” and was confident of retaining its leadership as the market expands. Next year marks 25 years of Pedigree in India.
“Distribution alone cannot address the trust pet parents place in pet food. That trust takes years of scientific work and credibility to build,” he said.
The stakes are considerable. Packaged pet food penetration in India remains below 10%, according to Syag, leaving the market largely untapped. Mars estimates that the category could reach nearly $2 billion within a decade, with growth depending on how quickly more pet parents adopt complete and balanced nutrition for their animals.
“We are looking at India almost as a greenfield opportunity because the category is still very nascent,” he said. In North America, the penetration of complete and balanced pet nutrition is over 90%, while it is 50-60% in Latin America and 30-50% in South-East Asia, he added.
For Mars, the challenge is to build beyond Pedigree and Whiskas, its most visible brands in India. Syag maintained that its wider portfolio, including premium cat food brand Sheba, KiteKat, Temptations and dog food brands Chappi and Pedigree Pro, caters to distinct consumer segments, with each brand progressing as intended.
“All our brands cater to distinct needs and are doing the job they are intended to do. Each has a clearly defined role in our portfolio and is progressing in line with the consumer segment and opportunity it is designed to serve,” he said. Syag declined to disclose individual brand revenue contributions.
Rather than adding brands to expand its portfolio, Mars is focusing on products that address specific consumer needs. Recent launches include Rohu and Catla fish flavours under Whiskas, Chicken Biryani flavour under Pedigree and Pedigree Healthy Belly, a variant developed to address digestive concerns among dogs.
The latter was based on a consumer insight: nearly 26% of pet parents surveyed reported digestive issues in pets fed home-cooked food. “People associate home-cooked food with love and care. We asked ourselves how we could offer familiar solutions that are still rooted in science,” Syag said. The launches have received encouraging responses and are on plan, he added.
The push towards localized products comes amid growing scrutiny from pet parents over the ingredients and nutritional quality of packaged food. Many continue to rely on home-cooked meals or alternative diets, while newer brands are pitching specialized formulations and nutritional benefits to increasingly discerning consumers.
Eye on pet-care ecosystem
The company is also strengthening manufacturing, research and digital capabilities in India, including through its recently launched capability centre in Hyderabad.
Syag identified consumer education, distribution, India-specific innovation, manufacturing and research capabilities, and ecosystem partnerships as his five priorities. “Scale will come, but it will come with trust. And trust is difficult to build,” he said, adding that the company wants to work with veterinarians, retailers, scientists and government bodies to strengthen the wider pet care ecosystem.
Beyond packaged food, Mars is looking to develop its veterinary services presence, although it is taking a gradual approach. In December 2024, Mars Veterinary Health entered India by acquiring a minority stake in Mumbai-based Crown Veterinary Services. The investment amount and stake size were not disclosed.
Citing Euromonitor data, Syag said India has nearly 8,000 pets per veterinarian, compared with fewer than 1,000 dogs and cats per veterinarian in markets such as Brazil and China.
“Our investment in Crown Vet reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening veterinary care in India. The priority is supporting high-quality care, including building veterinary capacity, developing scientific knowledge and helping build the wider veterinary ecosystem,” he said.
Quick commerce is emerging as an important distribution channel, with sales growing strongly for both Mars and the overall category, Syag said. The company offers different pack sizes to suit consumer preferences, with smaller packs gaining greater traction among first-time buyers and larger packs selling better through specialized pet stores.
For Mars, the challenge is to turn its early investments into a more durable competitive advantage as consumer companies bring their distribution muscle and marketing resources into the category. Syag said the company was confident of leading the market towards the $2 billion opportunity. “We are equally confident that, as clear market leaders, we will lead the pathway towards achieving that,” he said.
Mars is also open to acquisitions to strengthen its pet care portfolio. Syag cited Royal Canin and Champion Petfoods, which owns Orijen and Acana, as examples of past additions. “We don’t comment on potential acquisitions or investments. We continually look at opportunities that support our long-term purpose and strategy,” he said.