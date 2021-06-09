Mars Petcare expands cat food range in India

NEW DELHI: Mars Petcare India on Wednesday announced the launch of wet cat food under its Whiskas brand, expanding the range in the country.

Pet ownership has grown in the last year as the pandemic has left millions spending more time indoors. This, in turn, has benefitted companies selling pet care products.

Companies have been trying to capitalise on this trend, launching more pet food and other products.

Earlier this year, the company that sells Pedigree and Royal Canin pet food in India, launched chewy dog treats here. Late last year, it had launched Temptations branded cat treats in India.

Mars is one of the largest pet food companies in the world, competing with packaged foods and beverage company Nestle.

“Cats as we know are fussy eaters and will choose to eat what best suits their taste buds. We are very excited to launch Whiskas Tasty Mix Wet Cat Food in India. We understand what cats need and hence have prepared the wet food variants that are carefully manufactured keeping in mind a cat’s nutritional requirements and to attract these fussy eaters," said Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Mars Petcare India.

The new product range will be available across pet shops, grocery stores and e-commerce sites. It will be backed by a 360-degree marketing campaign across media channels including collaboration with celebrity cat parents.

Mars Petcare is part of Mars Inc., that sells popular chocolate and confectionery brand such as Twix, Mars, Snickers, Skittles, M&M's, among others. In India, the company sells various chocolate and chewing gum brands.

