New Delhi: Mars Petcare on Wednesday announced the appointment of Salil Murthy as managing director for its India business.

Murthy succeeds Ganesh Ramani who has been appointed president, Mars Petcare China.

Murthy joins Mars Petcare from General Mills, where he was the managing director for India and South East Asia. He comes with over two decades of FMCG experience across general management, marketing and sales roles. He has worked across Asia-Pacific in both regional as well as global and country roles including those in India, China, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand and South Africa.

Prior to joining General Mills, Murthy worked with Procter and Gamble, based in Singapore. In his last role with P&G he was regional marketing director for personal healthcare across Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Murthy will lead one of the company’s fastest growing pet nutrition businesses globally. Mars Petcare has a portfolio of 50 brands globally including popular ones such as Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin, Iams among several others.

“Given India’s potential, he will work towards identifying future opportunities for growth and value creation," said PVV Srinivasa Rao, Regional President Petcare Asia and Asia Pacific.

Pet care is one of the fastest growing FMCG categories in India and every day, more people are experiencing the joys of pet parenting, said Murthy.

