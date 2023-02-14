The local arm of Mars Wrigley, the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate, mint, chewing gum and confections, is set to double its business in India over the next 4-5 years, said a top company executive. While the American firm’s Snickers and Galaxy chocolates are popular in India, it is also pushing for local innovations to expand its footprint.

“The focus is on ensuring we have the talent and capacity to be ready for the growth in 2025-26, because by then the business will be a bit closer to double than where we are. Every 4-5 years, we should be able to double, but we need to be prepared by 2025-26, to be ready for that growth. A lot of the management’s focus is on that—to meet demand. Hence, the lines have to be ready, the products have to be ready, the talent has to be there," Kalpesh Parmar, country general manager, Mars Wrigley India, said in an interview during a visit to the company’s chocolate factory in Pune.

On Monday, Mars Wrigley launched the locally-produced Galaxy Fusions dark chocolate variant in India. Though it is a late entrant in India’s ₹27,000 crore chocolates and confectionery market, dominated by the likes of Mondelez, Nestle, ITC and Amul, it started locally producing its flagship Snickers brand in 2016, followed by the Galaxy chocolates in October 2021 at the Pune plant.

Mars Wrigley has invested over ₹1,000 crore for its three factories in India so far.

A growing business will also translate into increased investment in the future—especially in expanding the distribution network and capacity, he said. Currently, the firm imports Mars and Twix, and Skittles and M&Ms products, but package them in India.

“In the last few years, growth has been great. We are in the process of finalizing (investment) but we must keep increasing our capacity every five years, probably for the next 20 years," he added.

Mars Wrigley will put in substantial investments to expand capacity at Pune and Baddi units. “Our portfolio is growing well. We have spare capacity in Bengaluru, but we must look at expanding Baddi and Pune facilities within the next two to three years." At its Bengaluru and Baddi units, the company produces Doublemint, Orbit, Boomer, Skittles, Solano, and Pim Pom lollypop.

Globally, the company owns a large pet care business which sells the Pedigree and Royal Canin brands. Its key portfolio in India include Snickers, Galaxy and Boomer. “Between Snickers and Galaxy, we will have a large business in chocolates in the future," he said.

While Mars Wrigley’s business in India is still small, it was one of the fastest growing markets for the company globally in 2022. The decision to expand its business comes amid rising demand for packaged foods in a post-pandemic India, as consumer demand for a variety of convenience foods is on the rise. However, despite strong demand, companies are facing inflationary headwinds.

“Inflationary pressures are being felt globally, and we did make some price adjustments, but we will always offer high-quality treats at the best possible value for money, and will double down on that commitment," Parmar added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the India business, Parmar said domestic demand will be strong for the next decade.

“We see a long-term runway (in India), we don’t see any concerns. I think the concern is to make sure we have supplies, we build our factories, we increase capacities to serve that growth," he added.