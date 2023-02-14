Mars Wrigley India expects to double business every 5 years up to 2042

“The focus is on ensuring we have the talent and capacity to be ready for the growth in 2025-26, because by then the business will be a bit closer to double than where we are. Every 4-5 years, we should be able to double, but we need to be prepared by 2025-26, to be ready for that growth. A lot of the management’s focus is on that—to meet demand. Hence, the lines have to be ready, the products have to be ready, the talent has to be there," Kalpesh Parmar, country general manager, Mars Wrigley India, said in an interview during a visit to the company’s chocolate factory in Pune.