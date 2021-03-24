New Delhi: ANS Commerce, an e-commerce enablement start-up, has tied-up with fast moving consumer goods company Mars Wrigley India to offer tech-enabled warehousing solutions to the confectionery and chocolate maker apart from enabling fulfilment of orders on the FMCG company’s direct to consumer platform.

With the Mars and ANS Commerce association, ANS Commerce will also be setting up cold storage for maintaining the right temperature for chocolates, ANS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

Mars Wrigley sells some of the most popular chocolate and confectionery brands in the world such as— Mars, Snickers, Twix, Galaxy, Bounty, Orbit, Boomer. Its pet-care division also owns the Pedigree brand.

“ANS Commerce’s warehousing operations will allow us to manage our inventory more efficiently at optimized costs," said Varun Kandhari, CBU and strategic demand director, Mars Wrigley India.

The move emerges from the shift that covid has brought about in the way large fast moving consumer goods makers plant to reach shoppers. The pandemic has accelerated the need for shoppers to turn to digital in a big way prompting legacy companies to deepen their presence online.

ANS Commerce -- a full-stack enabler that helps brands sell online -- started in 2017. It offers brand store technology, performance marketing, marketplace management, and warehousing and fulfilment. In the last 12 months it has onboarded companies such as Marico, Bath & Body Works, Nivea, ITC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via