Martial Arts Champion to offer training in Metaverse

"It always was a dream to have a gym. You want to be in control of your stuff, you want to train the way you want. You want to be able to share with the fans. I’m building my own gym in the real world and now I have one in the metaverse. It’s very exciting! I can’t wait to put all my posters in my own gym! I’ve made a lot of history in MMA and I can’t wait to have all my pictures and memories of these moments in my gym, so every time I walk in I have a good vibe and be able to train to do even more good things in the sport. I can’t wait for the next step in my life," Nunes said.