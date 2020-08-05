NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of the new petrol variant of the S-Cross at a price range of ₹8.39-12.39 lakh. The S-Cross is the most expensive vehicle the company has to offer and was the first product to be launched from the Nexa chain of premium dealerships in 2015.

The new model will be fitted with a 1.5-litre petrol engine since Maruti has discontinued diesel engine vehicles, effective 1 April.

India's largest carmaker plans to increase its market share in the growing sport utility vehicle segment with the launch of the new S-cross along with its compact SUV, Vitara Brezza.

Maruti’s market share has been under pressure in the SUV segment after the launch of Hyundai's Venue, and Creta. New entrant Kia Motors will also launch its compact SUV Sonet in August.

Other players like Skoda Auto Volkswagen, Renault and Nissan are also planning to launch their respective products in the utility vehicle segment this fiscal

“Earlier this year we launched the Vitara Brezza in the entry level SUV segment and now with the launch of the S-Cross Petrol we aim to increase our market share," said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

