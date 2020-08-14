Maruti aims to increase volumes in mid-size SUVs

India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd aims to increase its market share in the lucrative sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment by repositioning its crossover vehicle, the S-Cross, as a mid-size SUV and aggressively pushing the petrol variant of entry level SUV, the Vitara Brezza.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to improve profitability and operating margins following the economic disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which led to vehicle sales plummeting in the past few months, thus affecting the bottom lines of automobile manufacturers.

The SUV segment has been the fastest growing in the domestic market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years. Consequently, the share of such vehicles as part of the overall passenger vehicle sales has grown to 28-29% at the end of FY20 from just 13-14% in FY18.

The entry and mid-size sub-segments within the SUV segment have proven to be the most lucrative because of increasing demand from urban customers. However, Maruti couldn’t generate as much volumes in the mid-size SUV segment as its closest rival Hyundai, which leads the segment with Creta. The three vehicles together have wholesale figures in the range of 15,000-20,000 units a month despite the current economic slowdown.

Increased competition in entry-level SUVs with the advent of Hyundai’s Venue and the imminent entry of Kia’s Sonet, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser and Nissan’s Magnite is likely to put further pressure on Maruti’s volumes in this segment.

With the new S-Cross, the company is hopeful that it will draw better volumes than the previous version, which used to sell around 3,000-3,500 units a month, according to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki.

“If you look at the B (SUV) segment, then our market share is 24-25% compared to 66% in hatches, more than 50% in sedans and more than 90% in C (vans) segment. So, it is in this category that our share is less than 50%. We would look at improving our share in this segment," said Srivastava.

Bigger vehicles such as SUVs are considered financially lucrative as well if supported by economies of scale, as they command higher margins than hatchbacks and entry level sedans, which constitute more than 60% of Maruti’s overall volumes.

Some brokerage analysts have been concerned about the strain in Maruti’s market share in the segment that has been considered the main volume driver in recent years because of lack of products and the increased competition from Hyundai, Kia Motors and others.

After the launch of the new Creta, Hyundai has eclipsed Maruti to the position of the biggest SUV maker in the domestic market in the May-July period. “We believe Maruti faces headwinds in maintaining its market share as customer preference continues to rotate towards utility vehicles (no visible downtrading in sales) amid rising competition. Given high expectations, we worry about the sustenance of current stratospheric valuations," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a report.

“They (analysts) say this because the market share is less than 50% in mid-size SUVs. We are also the market leader in the entry-level SUVs. It’s in the mid-SUV segment that it becomes a challenge. In the entry-level SUVs...Brezza even today is the market leader in the segment even in the last three to four months," said Srivastava. Maruti reported an unprecedented net loss of ₹249.9 crore and 79.2% year-on-year decline in net sales to ₹4,106.5 crore for the June quarter as a result of a decline in vehicle sales because of covid-19 related disruptions.

