Maruti aims to increase volumes in mid-size SUVs

“They (analysts) say this because the market share is less than 50% in mid-size SUVs. We are also the market leader in the entry-level SUVs. It’s in the mid-SUV segment that it becomes a challenge. In the entry-level SUVs...Brezza even today is the market leader in the segment even in the last three to four months," said Srivastava. Maruti reported an unprecedented net loss of ₹249.9 crore and 79.2% year-on-year decline in net sales to ₹4,106.5 crore for the June quarter as a result of a decline in vehicle sales because of covid-19 related disruptions.