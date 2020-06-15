NEW DELHI : With the sale of 1.48 lakh units in 2019-20, Maruti Alto has has become the best-selling model for the 16th year in a row, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said today. Launched in September 2000, the Alto became India's bestselling car in 2004 for the first time, the company said in a statement.

The strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand, MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. “Maruti Suzuki has kept a close eye on the evolving customer preferences and aligned its product range to such changes," he added.

Keeping with new regulations, the current Alto comes with standard safety features including driver side airbag, anti-lock braking systems and electronic brake-force distribution, reverse parking sensor and high speed alert system.

It also complies with latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation, the company said.

Last month, Hyundai Motor's Creta became the number one selling model among passenger vehicles for the first time in the monthly sales numbers, beating Maruti Suzuki's best sellers like Alto and Dzire.

Creta secured pole position last month with a sale of 3,212 units. It was followed by Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga, which took the second spot with a sale of 2,353 units.

The auto major secured third position as well with its compact sedan Dzire selling 2,215 units. It was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra's popular model Bolero on fourth spot with a sale of 1,715 units.

