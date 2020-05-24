Two of the country's largest carmakers Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have had a bunch of the new realities of restarting production as some employees tested covid-19 positive at their respective factories in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Though the incident has not impacted production, but have brought to light the risk of infections spreading even among the tightest protocols. Recently Chinese phone maker Oppo had to suspend operations at a Greater Noida factory after some of their employees tested positive.

According to a spokesperson of Maruti, one employee of the company’s Manesar based plant tested positive on May 22, 2020, for Covid-19 and his last attendance in the plant was on May 15, 2020.

“There is no impact on the business operations of the company. There may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported. More information is being sought. The company has undertaken a contact tracing exercise and out of abundant caution all employees who possibly could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation," said the spokesperson of the company.

Both Maruti and Hyundai have started vehicle production from May after keeping their factories shut since March 23, as a result of the lockdown measures announced by the union and the state governments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the rising number of cases across the country, manufacturing companies are expected to experience such disruptions in their operations once they start production operations.

According to a spokesperson of Hyundai Motor India, in the first week after commencement of production three employees showed symptoms of cough and cold and were immediately asked to meet the medical expert team for further evaluation.

‘They subsequently tested positive for Covid 19 and immediate medical attention was provided to them. All three employees are recovering fast towards normalcy and as per safety protocol essential information was shared with the district health authorities," added the spokesperson of the company.

Along with the Original Equipment Manufacturers, the component suppliers also feel threatened by the prospect of employees turning Covid positive while working in the facilities.

“The company has in place a robust and carefully designed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement. In addition, there is also a Covid 19 task force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the company," added the spokesperson of Maruti.

Vehicle manufacturers started production in their respective factories with 20-30% capacity utilization and are planning to ramp up gradually in the coming months depending on demand. Most of them have put in place standard operating procedures for employees and staff in offices, factories, showrooms and service stations.

“The well being of employees is of utmost importance to us. As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is adhering to all guidelines set by centre/state/district/health authorities and has implemented strict staff protocols in relation to social distancing hygiene and travel to and from Hyundai facility," added a spokesperson of Hyundai.

