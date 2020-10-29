Maruti cautious about demand for vehicles in the urban markets after December

A sharp fall in income levels and increased cost of vehicles, is making India’s largest carmaker cautious about the demand in urban markets after December.

After the lockdown restrictions were eased in May, Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a spike in sales led by increased demand for entry level hatchbacks in the rural markets and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility amidst pandemic. Led by this, the company reported a substantial recovery in net profit and revenue during the July-September quarter on sequential basis.

“The impact of people wanting to buy vehicles for personal use and festivals will be over by December. The rural segment will continue to grow substantially. We don’t how the urban demand will be and how much income people in urban markets will be left with. I don’t see any strong urban demand after festive since people can’t afford the vehicles," said RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki.

The auto industry doesn’t need a tax reduction on vehicles across categories as of now, since there is demand for vehicles in the market and the government should come up with stimulus for the auto industry if vehicle sales drop sharply next year, Bhargava added.

Over the last two years, automakers have been clamouring for a GST cut to fuel the demand for vehicles. The Union government has been deliberating a reduction in GST on two-wheelers.

“The auto industry has done well in the second quarter and I don’t think anyone has suffered because of lack of demand. Giving a relief at this stage is not necessary. If there is a sustained decline in sales next year then the government needs to come in. Today, I am selling everything I produce and if there is a sudden increase in demand due to tax cut then I would not be able to meet the demand," added Bhargava.

On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki reported a marginal 0.95% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in a net profit to ₹1371.6 crore for quarter ending 30 September. The company’s net profit stood at ₹1358.60 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis the New Delhi-based car maker has managed to engineer a sharp turnaround in its fortunes from the June quarter when it reported a loss of ₹249.9 crore, first ever in two decades, due to the adverse impact of the lockdown restrictions to contain covid-19 pandemic. The company's net sales during the September quarter increased by 9.73% y-o-y to ₹17689.3 crore. Total vehicle sales jumped 16.2% to 393130 units.

NSE BSE 132500 listElement-graph-11603972903227-132500

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via