Maruti chief brushes aside concerns on Suzuki Motor's EV investment plans

"The company could be potentially impacted by both chip shortages as well as a rise in commodity-led raw material prices leading to downward sales volume as well as margins in the short to medium term. The company has been losing market share since 2019 due to a lack of new product launches, especially in the fast-growing UV segment. But the next 2 years look promising as the company will launch new products in the SUV segment and update its existing lineup of cars. The valuations are comfortable as the stock didn't perform for the last four years. Hence, we are neutral on Maruti Suzuki for the medium term but the long-term fundamentals are still intact."