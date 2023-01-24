Maruti doubles Q3 net as sales, margins climb

“Discounts were higher in Q3 compared with the previous quarters as retail was much higher than wholesales. Average discount in Q3 was ₹18,291 and ₹13,840 in Q2. Demand for newer models and bigger cars is significantly higher, so the mix is changing towards bigger cars. There is not much pull towards hatchbacks. As a result, on account of price differences between our entry-level cars and models like, say Ertiga, much higher, average sales prices will keep going up, but profits will depend on the margins we are able to make on each of the models," Ajay Seth, chief financial officer, Maruti Suzuki, told analysts at a post-earnings conference call.

