Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s passenger largest vehicle manufacturer – on Monday announced the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engine variant of its new small car S-Presso, within a price range of ₹4.84 lakh to ₹5.13 lakh. The New Delhi based company is planning to push more CNG engine driven cars as a cleaner option compared to diesel vehicles.

From the start of FY 21, the company stopped selling diesel vehicles and has ambitious plans to increase its portfolio of CNG driven cars to compensate for the losses.

With the launch of new Bharat Stage 6 compliant CNG variant of the S-Presso, the company is strengthening its efforts towards sustainable green mobility, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“The S-Presso has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles," added Srivastava.

Earlier this month, Maruti announced sales of 106443 units of vehicles with Compressed Natural Gas engines, in FY 20, and sales of such vehicles have increased by 15.5% over a period of five years.

This is the highest ever sales of CNG vehicles witnessed by the company in a financial year.

The New Delhi based car maker reported 18.1% decline in overall domestic sales last fiscal to 1461126 units due to the economic slowdown and Covid -19 pandemic.

Sales of such vehicles are limited in urban pockets like the National Capital Region and Mumbai, due to the lack of availability of CNG stations across the country. The union government is promoting sales of CNG engine driven vehicles to reduce pollution and looking to install 10000 refilling pumps across the country to increase the sales of such vehicles.

