Maruti expected to gain market share but challenges remain in SUV segment

Some of the brokerages though are concerned about the increasing competition in the utility vehicle segment and the impact it might have on Maruti’s volumes in the medium term. Company’s market share has been under pressure in the segment after the launch of two products - Venue (compact SUV) and Creta (mid-size SUV) – by Hyundai. New entrant Kia Motors will also launch its new compact SUV, Sonet, in the market in August. Other players like Volkswagen, Renault and Nissan are also planning to launch new products in the utility vehicle segment.