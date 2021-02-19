Maruti expects sales of CNG vehicles to touch record 2.5 lakh units in FY 22

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – the country’s largest carmaker - is expecting sales of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based cars to touch 2.5 lakh unit mark in FY22 as an increase in the number of refueling stations, hike in prices of petrol and diesel and enhanced awareness amongst customers about vehicular pollution are expected to boost sales prospects of gas-based vehicles in the domestic market.

The government’s plan includes CNG under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax will boost consumer sentiment towards such vehicles as gas is expected to become cheaper after that and the company will also expand its portfolio in the comings years to meet demand, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

The New Delhi-based car maker has been pushing CNG vehicles as an eco-friendly option when compared with diesel. From the start of last fiscal, the company stopped selling diesel vehicles and has ambitious plans to expand its portfolio of CNG models to compensate for the loss. According to the company, sales of such vehicles have grown at an annualized average of 15.5% over five years to FY20.

“If both prices of petrol and diesel go up then the cost of running cars go up. Considering that CNG is a very good option for customers. If you look at the sales of CNG cars then it has increased dramatically. Even this year (April to Jan) Maruti’s CNG vehicle sales have increased by about 28% while the overall market is down by 16%. If you look at last year also when overall sales were down by 18% in FY20 but CNG sales were up by almost 16%," said Srivastava.

He also added that if the overall passenger vehicle sales would have gone up this year, then the same for CNG vehicles would have gone up further. “Last year we sold around 106,000 CNG vehicles and this year we have sold around 119,000 so far, and we will end the year with almost 155,000 units to 157,000 units. Next year we are planning to sell around 250000 to 257000 units."

Mint reported in February 2019 that Maruti is planning to sell around 2lakh CNG vehicles or more by 2022 to meet upcoming fuel efficiency norms aimed at curbing extensive air pollution in major cities. In 2020, the union government also announced the setting up of 10,000 new CNG stations by 2025 to improve access to such gas-based vehicles and other services.

One of the factors that have been preventing the growth of CNG-based cars is the limited number of refueling stations in a handful of states and customers are concerned about the availability of gas beyond city limits.

“Government has already announced setting up of new stations and now they are following it up with actions. In FY 2016-17, the number of stations was 1233, in FY 17-18 that stood at 1484 stations, but if you look at this year we have crossed 2400 stations and by next March we will have 4500 stations. In FY 24-25 the projection is 10,000," said Srivastava.

He also added that as the number of refueling stations in different parts of the country increase, the penetration of CNG cars will improve significantly and that’s why Maruti is bullish about the prospects of such vehicles in the near future.

“At the moment we have around eight products based on CNG and going forward we have a plan to convert more products with the option of CNG."

