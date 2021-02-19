Maruti expects sales of CNG vehicles to touch record 2.5 lakh units in FY 22

“If both prices of petrol and diesel go up then the cost of running cars go up. Considering that CNG is a very good option for customers. If you look at the sales of CNG cars then it has increased dramatically. Even this year (April to Jan) Maruti’s CNG vehicle sales have increased by about 28% while the overall market is down by 16%. If you look at last year also when overall sales were down by 18% in FY20 but CNG sales were up by almost 16%," said Srivastava.

