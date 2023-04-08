Maruti eyes 25% of India SUV market3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:16 AM IST
- To achieve the target, India’s biggest automaker plans to focus on boosting sales of its SUV models that cost ₹10 lakh or more and consolidate its brand positioning through its premium Nexa sales channel.
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is aiming to capture a 25% share of the rapidly expanding sport utility vehicle (SUV) market, more than doubling its share by the end of the current fiscal year, a top executive said.
