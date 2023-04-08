Maruti eyes 25% of India SUV market

“In FY22, our share in the SUV market was 10.2% and just over 12% in FY23. But if you look at each quarter in the last fiscal, our Q4FY23 SUV market share was 17% because of the addition of the Grand Vitara. So we grew from 10.2% to 17%. So now we have to increase this 17% share to a fixed 25% for the whole year. Let’s say we will begin with 20% in Q1 of FY24 and go up to 27% in Q4 so that for the full year, we are at around 25% market share," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director of Maruti Suzuki.