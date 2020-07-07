Maruti, Hyundai may see increase in market share

According to Avik Chattopadhyay, co-founder, Expereal, under the current circumstances, companies need to have the financial strength to support their dealers and build inventory to take advantage of the recovery in retail sales in small towns and rural areas. Maruti and Hyundai are the only two players who can do it efficiently. “Sales of compact cars are likely to increase in non-metro and tier I cities and carmakers such as Nissan, Renault and Tata Motors have the product portfolio, but they don’t have that reach. Also, some of them may have some financial constraints due to the current crisis," Chattopadhyay said.