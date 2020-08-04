Maruti, Hyundai to ramp up production to peak FY18 levels

“As of now, we are not limited by demand but by supply. We have suppliers in 46 districts in nine states and local lockdowns are impacting their operation. We are running the Gujarat plant with one shift due to rising covid-19 cases and plan to start the second shift from August, which will help us add another 900 cars per day," said Rahul Bharti, vice-president, corporate planning and government affairs, in a post-earnings conference call with analysts on 29 July.