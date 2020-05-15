Maruti Suzuki India Ltd- country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – introduced standard operating procedures for its staff at the authorized service outlets and workshops, to ensure contact free vehicle servicing for its customers. The company has already trained almost 80000 service staff at its 3800 service centres across the country.

To ensure minimum contact with the customers, the company will adopt contactless service processes through increased digitization and the staff will always wear the protective gear while interacting with customers, the company said in a statement.

“The service advisors will follow strict caution and use disposable seat cover, steering cover and gear lever knob before sitting in the car. To ensure safety and hygiene in operations necessary changes have been incorporated in more than 20 operational processes in the customer and vehicle journey during service at workshop," the company added.

Ever since the union and the statement governments decided to ease the lockdown measures Maruti has decided to open almost 2000 workshops in 1100 cities.

The company has created similar operating procedures for its staff at dealerships and employees at the manufacturing capacities. Maruti started manufacturing operations at its Manesar plant on May 12.

“Maruti Suzuki is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres. With social distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as, ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With these service initiatives customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing," said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive, Maruti Suzuki India.

More than a month after shutting down their entire operations due to the lockdown measures announced by the union and the state governments, to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, automakers have gradually started to reopen their respective manufacturing capacities, showrooms and service centres, in different parts of the country.

