Maruti JV hands over first batch of triple-ply masks to Haryana govt

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s car seat manufacturing joint venture Krishna Maruti Ltd (KML) on Wednesday said it has handed over the first batch of 200,000 triple-ply face masks to the Gurugram administration.

The first batch is part of a larger commitment to supply 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat governments for use by officials across police departments, healthcare workers and administrative authorities.

Maruti Suzuki, along with other leading vehicle manufacturers including Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Honda Cars India Ltd, was asked to produce protective gears for healthcare workers in large numbers. The government also asked them to explore the possibility of manufacturing ventilators at their factories in collaboration with the nine existing ventilator manufacturers.

Known for having well-defined processes for sourcing raw materials from vast supply chain network, auto companies across the world have stepped up to produce and supply products for medical applications during this crisis.

“We had committed to support the government with protection gear and masks even though the test specifications and process technology were not known. My message to all our teams was - some doctor, some nurse will be depending upon our product, so please give top priority to quality and performance testing," Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

The company said producing the masks involved intensive work by engineers of Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group with almost hourly monitoring by the Maruti management and active support from the Department of Textiles, Government of India.

The company said mass production of the triple-ply masks was undertaken to gain confidence in the operational stability of the manufacturing setup.

“We have committed 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat Governments. I am also planning to import some machines and produce N-95 masks. All important safety and physical distancing guidelines have been observed while manufacturing these masks to ensure the safety of all the staff," said Ashok Kapur, chairman, Krishna Group.

