Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of its small commercial vehicle Super Carry priced at ₹5.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The mini-truck is powered by a 4 cylinder S-CNG dual fuel engine and comes with a 5-litre petrol tank, for on-road assurance, the company said in a statement.

It is equipped with an array of safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a large loading deck.

The launch of S-CNG variant Super Carry is aligned to the company's 'Mission Green Million' announced at Auto Expo 2020, it added.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said with over 56,000 units sold through the 320-plus strong Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network, Super Carry has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment.

"The introduction of the competitively priced BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the government's renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand," he added.

Srivastava said the bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8 per cent to the Super Carry sales.

“With the Mission Green Million, we have further strengthened our resolve to increase our green vehicle portfolio," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated