Maruti, M&M, other plan capex expansion of ₹20,000 cr on combustion engine capacity
- Carmakers’ plans to expand production of ICEVs even as government is advocating EVs
Carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) are increading capacities for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) to meet unmet demand. As per the guidance shared by the chief financial officers (CFOs) of all the companies will spend ramping up output of waitlisted models in tune of ₹20,000 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), country's largest SUV maker, aid that it is ramping up total SUV capacity to nearly 6 lakh units a year in the next 12-15 months. It had a monthly output of 29,000 units per month until the last financial year. M&M is seeing waiting periods stretching upto 22 months for XUV700. M&M had announced an investment of ₹7,900 crore over three years to ramp up production.
“The capacity will increase from 29,000 units per month to 39,000 units per month by the end of this fiscal. It would further be enhanced to 49,000 units a month by the end of next fiscal," M&M executive director Rajesh Jejurikar.
“The revised capacity will prepare the company for ‘export upsides’ and clear existing bookings of about 2.6 lakh units with a waiting period of 18-22 months on some of the models," he added.
Tata Motors said that it will be spending ₹6,000 crore for both passenger and commercial vehicles. The company currently has a production of 50,000 units a month, will be able to debottleneck its existing car plant capacities to produce around 55,000 units a month or 6.5 lakh units per annum.
"We are already seeing a surge in demand for the last one and a half years in the PV business and have already stepped up our capex last time and have signalled that. On top of that, we have the Ford plant (which we have acquired) which will be outside this and will conclude in Q3/Q4 of this financial year. That will be an added capex spend for this financial year. So a fair amount of investments are going in and we are well covered on the demand side to cater to the surging demand, particularly in the PV business," said Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji, CFO.
Tata Motors will also invest 2.5 billion pounds (over ₹23,500 crore) for its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover in the current fiscal to cater to higher demand for Range Rover Sport and Defender SUVs.
Maruti Suzuki India said that it plans to invest over ₹7,000 crore this year on various initiatives, including the construction of a new plant in Haryana and new model launches. This is 40 per cent higher than it had initially earmarked for this financial year. The company has already commenced work at the new facility in Sonipat district.
“We’ll have to place orders to various vendors. So that will be one major portion of capex. Besides that, all the new model launches that we are doing where we have to have the investment on toolings, et cetera. I think that will be another large piece of capex. These are two areas where the capex will be maximum. Then you have the other routine capital expenditure on the other aspects of the business, which is R&D, the regular maintenance capex. So, these are the key areas where we will be spending," said Maruti Suzuki CFO Ajay Seth
