"We are already seeing a surge in demand for the last one and a half years in the PV business and have already stepped up our capex last time and have signalled that. On top of that, we have the Ford plant (which we have acquired) which will be outside this and will conclude in Q3/Q4 of this financial year. That will be an added capex spend for this financial year. So a fair amount of investments are going in and we are well covered on the demand side to cater to the surging demand, particularly in the PV business," said Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji, CFO.