Maruti, MotoCorp likely to see sales momentum continue beyond festival season

NEW DELHI: The recovery in domestic vehicle sales , especially those of two-and four-wheelers, witnessed in the second quarter of this fiscal is likely to continue beyond the festival season and market leaders Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero Moto Corp Ltd are expected to be the prime beneficiaries, said sector analysts.

A continuing rebound in rural economy and growing preference for personal mobility will also have a positive impact on sales of these companies, they added.

“While first half has seen the full impact of COVID on operations, we expect the demand recovery seen in 2QFY21 to sustain post the festive season. We believe initial demand recovery would be supported by a refreshed product portfolio in hatchbacks as well as faster rural recovery (40% of sales for Maruti). FY21 EBITDA margins would decline to a decadal low of 8%" said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

According Emkay Global Securities, Maruti should hold the pole position due to rising share of petrol vehicles, focus on new products and network expansion.

Despite engineering a sharp turnaround in the September quarter, on a sequential basis, Maruti's chairman R C Bhargava, has cautioned that urban demand may shrink after the festival season due to a drop in income levels while rural will continue to grow substantially. The company reported a 1% rise in net profit from a year ago to ₹1,371.6 crore for the September quarter.

Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp Ltd has also posted robust growth in its revenue and net profit on the back of a quicker recovery in rural demand post lockdown.

According to analyst of ICICI securities, initial post-covid hypothesis of rural-facing personal mobility segment i.e. motorcycles doing well, has played out to an extent, and Hero as the market leader in domestic motorcycle segment (52% market share of FY20), with 50% sales contribution from rural geographies was an outsized beneficiary of the trend in June-August period.

“We believe the company’s served segments will continue to see healthy demand traction. HMCL offers a play on rural revival post Covid and premiumisation of two-wheelers. However, margin uptick could be limited in the medium term," they added.

Hero’s senior management in a post-earnings conference call said the company expects the current momentum in rural sales to sustain after the festive season unless disrupted by covid related developments, while recovery in urban demand will lead to growth in its premium motorcycles and scooters.

“HMCL is poised for faster recovery over other two-wheeler peers due to its rural-focused portfolio and market leadership in the entry and executive segments. We are seeing more traction in its core executive segment (Splendor and Passion) due to decrease in percentage-wise price differential between entry and executive model," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report on the company.

They added that competitive positioning of Hero has improved in both the 100cc and 125cc categories after introduction of BS VI norms compliant products, as it has managed to reduce the price gap between the two segments.

