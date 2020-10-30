Maruti, MotoCorp likely to see sales momentum continue beyond festival season

“While first half has seen the full impact of COVID on operations, we expect the demand recovery seen in 2QFY21 to sustain post the festive season. We believe initial demand recovery would be supported by a refreshed product portfolio in hatchbacks as well as faster rural recovery (40% of sales for Maruti). FY21 EBITDA margins would decline to a decadal low of 8%" said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.