Maruti plans capacity expansion of 10 lakh vehicles per year to drive demand growth. What to expect?3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM IST
- Through this capacity expansion, Maruti plans to boost growth in market demand including exports.
Automobile major, Maruti Suzuki is tightening the bolts to keep up with growth in market demand, and hence the company is planning an additional capacity of 1 million per year. More cars, less wait, better growth! The capacity expansion plan seems to augur well for Maruti going ahead.
