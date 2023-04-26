Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "The company confirmed a capacity addition of 10 lakh vehicles at its facilities in Manesar and Gurugram which will augur well for MSIL as market demand grows in the coming years. We would keep a close eye on the export volumes hereafter, along with a tab on new launches, and see if the demand scenario remains intact after the price hikes from April 1 and the introduction of BS6 Phase 2 compliant vehicles."