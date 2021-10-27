Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Maruti Q2 results: Profit takes a massive hit as chip shortages weigh

Maruti Q2 results: Profit takes a massive hit as chip shortages weigh

Premium
Maruti Suzuki shares were up marginally at 7,321.60 in afternoon trade on NSE.
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: India's biggest carmakers net sales rose 9% at 19,297 crore in the second quarter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a standalone net profit of 475 crore for the September quarter, down 65% from 1,371 crore in the year-ago period.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a standalone net profit of 475 crore for the September quarter, down 65% from 1,371 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki shares were up over 1% at 7,402.60 in afternoon trade on NSE.

Maruti Suzuki shares were up over 1% at 7,402.60 in afternoon trade on NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The profit was impacted by adverse commodity prices and lower sales volume due to electronic component shortages, leading to lower capacity utilization.

“This quarter was marked by an unprecedented increase in the prices of commodities like steel, aluminium and precious metals within a span of one year. The company made maximum efforts to absorb input cost increases offsetting them through cost reduction and passed on minimum impact to customers by way of car price increase," Maruti said in a filing.

Car makers have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips, which have become a critical component in automobiles, powering everything from fuel injection to entertainment systems.

The company has clocked net sales of 19,297 crore in Q2 compared to net sales of 17,689 crore in the last year period. This is a rise of 9% year-on-year.

Total revenue from operations, meanwhile, increased 9% to 20,538 crore as against 18,744 in the last year period.

Maruti sold a total of 379,541 units during the quarter constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components. Sales in the domestic market stood at 320,133 units.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models. The Company had more than 200,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which the company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!