NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday announced voluntary recall of 1,34,885 units of popular hatchbacks Wagon R and Baleno's petrol variant because of a possible defect in the fuel pump.

The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and 78,222 units of Baleno, manufactured between January 8 and November 8, 2019 in the coming weeks.

The faulty part will be replaced by the company without additional cost to customers.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealers in due course of time, the company said in a statement.

"Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions," the statement added.

In December, the New Delhi- based company had voluntarily recalled 63,493 units of its premium offerings--Ciaz, Ertiga and XL 6--due to a possible defect in the motor generator unit. Before that in August, it had recalled 40,618 units of Wagon R to rectify fuel hose fouling with metal clamp.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated