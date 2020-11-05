Home >Companies >News >Maruti recalls 40,453 Eeco units to fix issue with headlamp
The Eeco CNG variant comes equipped with factory fitted S-CNG kit which is calibrated to deliver optimum performance
The Eeco CNG variant comes equipped with factory fitted S-CNG kit which is calibrated to deliver optimum performance

Maruti recalls 40,453 Eeco units to fix issue with headlamp

1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 01:38 PM IST PTI

  • The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, the automaker said in a statement

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is recalling 40,453 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Eeco to fix an issue with the headlamp.

The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, the automaker said in a statement.

"The company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlamp. Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost," it added.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by MSI authorised dealers in due course of time, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout