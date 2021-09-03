Maruti recalls over 181,000 petrol cars to fix motor fault

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it will recall over 181,754 of its petrol variant cars to inspect and fix faults in their motor-generator unit, in the second-largest such safety action by an automaker in the country.

India’s largest carmaker said it will recall its Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 models manufactured between 4 May 2018 and 27 October 2020.

Such recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may cause potential safety issues, the company said.

“In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection or replacement of the motor-generator unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki-authorized workshops," Maruti said in a notice to the exchanges.

The company asked customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas, and direct water sprays on the vehicles’ electrical or electronic parts until the affected part’s replacement, which will start from the first week of November.

