Maruti records sales milestone of 10 lakh units in CNG range vehicles

Carmaker giant, Maruti Suzuki touched a new sales milestone on Tuesday as sales of vehicles in the CNG range have earmarked cumulative sales of 10 million units. In the personal and commercial segment, Maruti has a portfolio of nine 'S-CNG' vehicles such as Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, and Tour-S.

Investors cheered Maruti shares in today's trading session amid the new sales figures. Maruti stock shrugged off the bearish tone of broader markets.

"As a company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced, and environmentally-friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement reported by PTI.

The Maruti MD and CEO further stated that with the government's focus on reaching 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, the company expects the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust.

Ayukawa added in the report saying, "As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles."

On BSE, today, Maruti stock so far has gained by more than 4% with an intraday high of Rs7495.60 apiece. At around 1.11 pm, Maruti is trading at Rs7495.60 apiece advancing by Rs181.10 or 2.48% on the exchange.