Maruti service network crosses 4,000 outlets; 208 workshops added this fiscal

New Delhi : Maruti Suzuki has easily been the most successful car company in India. One of the reasons, the brand has managed to break records in terms of sales is its extensive service network. Maruti has now announced a new milestone in its journey to become the company with the highest market share.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced that its service network has crossed 4,000 outlet mark across the country. These outlets cover 1,989 Indian towns and cities.

The largest automobile manufacturer in the country also said that it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for customer convenience and customer first approach," MSI Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

In order to retain existing customers and to attract new buyers, the company claims to have introduced some initiatives like a quick response team, service on wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1.64 lakh units during February, up 11.8% from 1.47 lakh units year-on-year. The country's largest carmaker said total sales included domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units. Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales increased by 8.3% to 1.44 lakh units last month as against 1.33 lakh units in February 2020.

