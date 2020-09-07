Maruti shifts gears as covid hits sales

“Regulatory environment became quite volatile in 2017, and the affordability of customers took a hit due to the new norms and economic slowdown. Going forward, the number of first-time customers will reduce since car prices have gone up while incomes have remained stagnant," said Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit. The data and analytics firm has also lowered its annual sales projection for the Indian light vehicle market to 8 million by 2034, given the prevailing economic conditions. In 2018, the London-based firm predicted annual light-vehicle sales to reach around 9 million to 9.5 million by 2030.