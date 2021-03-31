Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s largest carmaker—on a Wednesday, announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Bank to offer better finance schemes to customers, especially in the southern states, who would want to purchase the company’s vehicles.

Under this collaboration, customers can avail loans up to 85% of the on-road price of all new cars from Maruti Suzuki’s Arena and Nexa showrooms. The car loans will bear an interest rate linked to the external benchmark lending rate and customers can opt for tenure of up to 84 months for their loans, the company said in a statement.

Sales of passenger vehicles have been gradually improving in the last five months on the back of recovery in economic activity and shift in customer preference for personal mobility. Maruti has witnessed substantial improvement in its retails and during the festival season the company reported double-digit growth in showroom sales after two years.

Also, at a time when customer sentiment has taken a hit due to the covid-19 induced economic downturn, availability of affordable finance schemes has become critical for pushing sales.

According to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki, in FY2020-21, under the tie-up with partner financiers, the company has financed more than 9.7 lakh vehicles and the management is confident that the latest tie-up with Karnataka Bank will help meet the diverse finance requirements of customers

“This partnership is aimed to make the vehicle-buying journey easy and affordable for our customers. Rapid technological development and new digital consumer behaviours are determining auto sales across India. In recent years, Maruti Suzuki has taken many initiatives in this direction, including the launch of digital Smart Finance platform and innovative schemes to help customers buy new cars at an attractive rate of interest and customized EMI as per their requirements," added Srivastava.

According to industry executives, credit rating firms and brokerage firms, domestic sales of passenger vehicle manufacturers is likely to grow more than 20% in FY22, although on a low base. Tightening of credit norms by banks after the bankruptcy of IL&FS started the decline in vehicle sales in the second half of FY 19.

“This partnership with Maruti Suzuki India will boost the consumers’ convenience and ease, at the same time they can have the delightful experience of our digital car loan product, to fulfil their aspirations of owning world-class products from Maruti Suzuki," said Mahabaleshwara M.S., managing director and chief executive officer, Karnataka Bank.

