Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.

''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

The company said that the price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki surged over 1% higher in Monday's opening deals to ₹7,500 per share on the BSE.

