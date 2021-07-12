Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and all CNG variants

''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}