Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and all CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and all CNG variants1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
- The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.
Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.
''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.
''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.
The company said that the price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki surged over 1% higher in Monday's opening deals to ₹7,500 per share on the BSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!