Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and all CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and all CNG variants

Premium
Maruti Suzuki
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

  • The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.

''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company said that the price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki surged over 1% higher in Monday's opening deals to 7,500 per share on the BSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Reits now within easy reach, but learn more before you ...

Premium

India’s luxury car buyers are being made to do somethin ...

Premium

How rising global commodity prices hurt Indian economy

Premium

Cairn asset seizure: How we came to this pass

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!