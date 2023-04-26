Maruti preps for growth with 1 million unit capacity boost1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation’s top automaker on Wednesday said it will boost annual production capacity by 1 million vehicles, following an in-principle approval from its board during the annual earnings meeting.
