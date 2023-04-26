NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation’s top automaker on Wednesday said it will boost annual production capacity by 1 million vehicles, following an in-principle approval from its board during the annual earnings meeting.

The decision will help capitalize on the anticipated growth in both domestic and overseas markets, it added.

The firm will fund the capacity addition using internal resources, Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava said on a conference call with reporters.

At present, the firm has a combined production capacity of 1.5 million units at its Manesar and Gurugram facilities, besides another 750,000 units at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. At Toyota’s Bidadi facility the company makes 200,000 units of the Grand Vitara, as well as the Toyota Hyryder.

The carmaker is planning to set up a capacity of 250,000 units from its newly acquired plot in Kharkhoda, Haryana, by the end of 2024, besides enhancing production at its Manesar factory. It is seeking to surpass 2 million units in annual production by FY24, and grow faster than India’s passenger vehicle market, that is estimated to grow at 6-8% for the fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki seeks to export 750,000 units every year by 2030, or the equivalent capacity of its entire capacity at Suzuki Motor Co.’s Gujarat facility. Maruti Suzuki will also launch a three-row, seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) based on Toyota’s Innova Hycross strong-hybrid powertrain, and market it under the Suzuki brand in the next three months. The move by Suzuki will help tap into the emerging SUV sub-segments, and build a more premium positioning for the brand.

The carmaker reported a 42.7% jump in net profit to ₹2,624 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, from ₹1,839 crore a year ago, supported by better realizations for every vehicle sold, hinting at a pick up in sales of the firm’s new SUV models.

Maruti Suzuki’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) per vehicle, rose 39% from the year earlier from ₹36,405 to ₹50,700 in Q4 FY23.

The company’s SUV portfolio has the refreshed compact SUV Brezza, as well as the mid-SUV Grand Vitara. It will also start dispatching its crossover SUV Fronx by the end of April. Suzuki’s off-roader Jimny is set to be launched in late May.

“We have crossed a major landmark this year of crossing ₹1 trillion turnover. The result is our profits compared to last year have more than doubled and we have been able to declare the highest ever dividend of ₹90 a share. We couldn’t meet the 2 million production target—we fell short by 4,000 units, but it was largely a function of semi-conductor shortage," Bhargava said.

“We and our parent Suzuki, looking at what we estimate to be the future market size going forward in the next eight years or so, see that besides Kharkhoda, where the potential for production is about 1 million units, we will still need more vehicles to meet both export and domestic demand by the end of the year. The board today in principle approved that Maruti should put up to 1 million additional capacity," he said.

“Now we still have to do a lot of work to determine where we should put up this factory, and in what phases, so it is not a ready-made project yet. But what is clear is that we will have to go ahead with Kharkhoda if the market hopefully holds up, and in addition we will have to do another project that can go up to a million units." The outlook for small cars remains somewhat negative. “We are expecting the demand in the segment to remain stagnant in FY24."

In FY23, Maruti sold 1.96 million vehicles, including 1.71 million units in India, while clocking the highest-ever exports of 259,333 units.