Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 megawatt solar power plant at Gurugram plant

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest vehicle manufacturer, on Friday said it has invested ₹20 crore to commission a 5 megawatt solar power plant at its factory in Gurugram.

“With an investment of more than ₹200 million, solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually," the company said in a statement.

The New Delhi-based manufacturer had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at its Manesar facility in 2014, which was upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

“We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations," said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director, Maruti Suzuki.

The 5 megawatt solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronising with the captive power plant. As a unique feature of this state-of-the-art plant, photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area.

