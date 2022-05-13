India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki's hunt for a location for a new manufacturing facility has come to fruition. The carmaker completed the land allotment process today for an 800 acres plot in Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Discussions with the Haryana government had been on for a while to finalize a location for shifting Maruti's Gurgaon manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of close to 700,000 units, to the outskirts of the city in view of increasing congestion in the area.

"The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over ₹11,000 crores", the company said.

The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future, it added.