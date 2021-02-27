"The company has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
The automaker currently exports 14 models comprising nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries, he noted.
"Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology," Ayukawa said.
Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations, he noted.
"With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace," Ayukawa said.
MSI commenced export of vehicles way back in 1986-87 and the first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.